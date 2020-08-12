South Dakota to build security fence around governor's residence

Most recently, she welcomed one of the largest gatherings of people since the pandemic began, the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. She has also argued that schools should reopen this fall and pushed back against requirements to wear masks.

Noem, who is the first female governor of South Dakota, has gained a significant national following. She has stuck to some of the most lax coronavirus regulations anywhere, positioning herself as a leading conservative voice.

“There’s no governor in America that has trusted their people to make the right choices more than I have," she has said.

The first-term governor's rise has prompted speculation that she has political ambitions beyond holding office in South Dakota, and some conservative pundits have put her name forward as a potential presidential nominee in 2024. But Noem has insisted she is not gunning for another job.