South Dakota's Noem to appear at RNC

“We are not — and WILL not — be the subjects of an elite class of so-called experts. We the People are the government,” she tweeted on Tuesday, previewing a line her office said will appear in her speech.

But it is an awkward time for the governor to celebrate her handling of the crisis.

Health experts are warning the virus is far from done in South Dakota, with the state seeing the nation's third-highest upward trend in daily cases over the last two weeks, according to data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

In recent days, reports of infections tied to the motorcycle rally at Sturgis have popped up in eight states. Noem supported the event as health experts warned it could become a super-spreader event.

“Maybe people should listen to the medical experts and not to the politicians,” said Dr. Jawad Nazir, an infectious disease professor at the University of South Dakota medical school.