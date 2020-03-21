Standardized tests likely off in Montana schools

Federal education officials announced Friday they will grant sweeping state testing waivers, a shift from just a week earlier and a sign of how quickly the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the education landscape in Montana and the U.S.

Montana officials had previously announced they would seek an exception from federally required standardized tests for this school year. Gov. Steve Bullock has ordered schools shuttered through March 27, and local officials expect the closure to last longer.

Kids in grades 3-8 usually take Smarter Balanced tests in the spring, and high school juniors take the ACT, a college entrance exam.

Pressure had been rising on Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to grant statewide waivers for tests required by the Every Student Succeeds Act. The Department of Education said it was open to district-level waivers earlier in March, before most public schools in the U.S. closed for weeks or months.

Many schools, including those in Montana, are putting plans in place for long-term remote learning programs.