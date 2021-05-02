State Legislature impacts Montana's Indian Country

House Bill 530, which went to the governor’s desk last week, contained an amendment that could impact groups like Western Native Vote that played a role gathering voter registrations and ballots in Montana’s Indian Country during the latest election. While granting the secretary of state the authority to put rules in place regarding election security, the bill also prohibits anyone from collecting or delivering any ballots for “pecuniary benefit.”

The amendment placing a $100 penalty on any ballot unlawfully ordered, collected or delivered followed the Senate postponing a bill earlier in the month that would limit ballot collection to family members, an election official or U.S. Postal Service employee.

In September 2020, a Yellowstone County District Court judge ruled similar legislation to be unconstitutional saying it violated voting rights and free speech in Indian Country.

“Ballot collection is a lifeline to democracy for many Native voters,” Running Wolf said in a message this week posted to social media.