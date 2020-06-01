States lose some Clean Water Act authority under new EPA rule

The National Mining Association also joined the chorus of groups lauding the administration for moving to ease the permitting process.

"Decisions on 401 applications have dragged out for years, putting projects in jeopardy and exacerbating the already woefully inefficient permitting process hampering so many U.S. mining projects," said Rich Nolan, the mining association's president and CEO. "This new clarity on the timeframes for certification, the scope of certification review and other procedures, is an important step in promoting smart investment in our country's natural resources and infrastructure projects."

Critics say the EPA is overstepping states' rights to protect their water bodies and safeguard public health.

"It's all about really ramming through energy projects, such as hydropower and oil and gas pipelines against the wishes of the state boundaries," said Betsy Southerland, who held different roles at the EPA for three decades, including as director of science and technology in the Office of Water, before retiring in 2017.

Opponents of the rule also say it contradicts the GOP's frequent touting of its support for states' rights.