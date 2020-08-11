Supreme Court denies GOP effort to remove Democratic AG candidate from ballot

The justices also wrote that after reviewing the Commissioner of Political Practices ruling, the applicable sections of the state Constitution and the court's "own rules defining the 'active practice of law,' we are not persuaded that our extraordinary intervention into the election process is necessary to prevent constitutional error."

Graybill had asked to be awarded attorneys fees for the process before the Montana Supreme Court, but the court's order did not address attorney fees.

Graybill issued the following statement:

"Montanans now see Knudsen for what he really is: a failed attorney, seeking to extend his career as a politician. I would expect nothing less from someone who has never argued in the Montana Supreme Court, and whose only plans as Attorney General are to defund the Montana Department of Justice and rip healthcare away from Montanans in the middle of a pandemic."

Montana Republican Party executive director Spenser Merwin issued a statement reiterating the party's position that Graybill was ineligible.

"The overt and partisan decision by the Montana Supreme Court to dismiss this case is an affront to Montana's rule of law," Merwin wrote.

Knudsen's campaign released the following statement: