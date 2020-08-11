Supreme Court denies GOP effort to remove Democratic AG candidate from ballot

The Montana Supreme Court on Tuesday denied a Republican Party effort to boot the Democratic nominee for attorney general from the ballot.
The Montana Republican Party on Aug. 3 filed a petition asking the court to find Raph Graybill ineligible for the general election ballot.
Graybill objected, noting court rules and a provision of the state Constitution made clear that his work experience met the five-year practice rule.
In an order on Tuesday signed by five justices, the court denied the party's petition, calling the arguments "identical" to those already reviewed by the Commissioner of Political Practices in an earlier complaint filed by a supporter of Graybill's primary opponent.
The order also noted the timeline of the petition.
"Giving the MRP every benefit of the doubt, it has known since at least early February of Graybill's qualifications — when the alleged eligibility issue was made public by the filing of the COPP complaint," the order read.
The party waited to file its petition until after the primary election and just 17 days before the deadline for the Secretary of State to certify the ballot, the court noted.
"The MRP has not offered a single reason in its petition for this extraordinary delay," the order read.
The justices also wrote that after reviewing the Commissioner of Political Practices ruling, the applicable sections of the state Constitution and the court's "own rules defining the 'active practice of law,' we are not persuaded that our extraordinary intervention into the election process is necessary to prevent constitutional error."
Graybill had asked to be awarded attorneys fees for the process before the Montana Supreme Court, but the court's order did not address attorney fees.
Graybill issued the following statement:
"Montanans now see Knudsen for what he really is: a failed attorney, seeking to extend his career as a politician. I would expect nothing less from someone who has never argued in the Montana Supreme Court, and whose only plans as Attorney General are to defund the Montana Department of Justice and rip healthcare away from Montanans in the middle of a pandemic."
Montana Republican Party executive director Spenser Merwin issued a statement reiterating the party's position that Graybill was ineligible.
"The overt and partisan decision by the Montana Supreme Court to dismiss this case is an affront to Montana's rule of law," Merwin wrote.
Knudsen's campaign released the following statement:
“A plain reading of the Constitution shows that Mr. Graybill’s (three) years of practicing law in Montana does not make him qualified to be Attorney General. The Montana Democratic Party and their trial lawyer cronies have invested millions of dollars in Supreme Court campaigns just so they’ll do their bidding in cases like this one. It is a real shame to see the Supreme Court more interested in pleasing their campaign benefactors than upholding the Constitution.”
Graybill was represented by Martha Sheehy. Sheehy has also represented The Billings Gazette in legal matters.
The Republican Party is represented in the action by attorneys Emily Jones and Talia Damrow.
