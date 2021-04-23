Talen among electric companies offering carbon cuts to President Biden

“You’ve seen an enormous reduction in generation from coal plants that has accounted for a lot of the carbon reductions in the U.S.,” Feaster said. “What I would say about these companies is that they have achieved a lot, if not all of their carbon reductions already, but have not yet made more ambitious goals going forward in order to take advantage of the reductions they have already made. Plus, if you’re talking about 2005, this is not an ambitious starting point.”

Colstrip might not be one of Talen’s target facilities, but carbon emissions at the power plant have nonetheless declined significantly. Montana’s Department of Environmental Quality estimated that carbon emissions at the power plant dropped 4 million metric tons in 2020 because Colstrip Units 1 and 2 were shut down for good in early January of last year.

The estimate was part of the 2020 Montana Climate Solutions Plan, which showed Montana carbon emissions declining from 20 million metric tons in 2010, a high point, to just over 12 million metric tons in 2020. Each major decline stemmed from the step cut from industry or energy, among them, the December 2009 closure of the Smurfit Stone Container linerboard plant in Frenchtown, and the 2015 closure of the J.E. Corette coal-fired power plant in Billings.