Talen scores minor victory in Colstrip battle in court

Talen Energy has scored a minor victory in one of the lawsuits between the owners of troubled Colstrip Power Plant.
A Federal District Judge in Eastern Washington sided with the Texas-based company Aug. 18 by allowing a case brought by the Pacific Northwest owners of Colstrip to be transferred to Montana. In doing so, Judge Rosanna Malouf Peterson undid a long-standing assumption that all power plant disputes had to be arbitrated in Spokane, as spelled out in the Colstrip owners’ agreement.
At the root of the dispute is a disagreement about what it takes to shut down the power plant. Colstrip owners in Oregon and Washington, who hold a combined 70% stake in the southeast Montana power plant, are preparing to exit in 2025. They had sought arbitration in Spokane to settle whether it took a unanimous vote by owners to close coal-fired Colstrip.
Talen had gone as far as persuading the 2021 Montana Legislature to write a new law mandating that Colstrip disputes be settled in Montana, arguing that Washington state bias favoring action on climate change worked against Colstrip.
In a teleconference July 29, Talen attorney Barry Barnett told Malouf Peterson the Pacific Northwest owners rushed to start arbitration to beat the new Montana law to the punch.
“They wanted to head off having to do it in Montana,” Barnett said. “They jumped as quick as they could. They saw the Montana statute was going to be passed by the Legislature.”
It remains to be seen whether the Colstrip-specific laws passed by the Montana Legislature are even constitutional. Both the law requiring Colstrip disputes be settled in Montana and a second one empowering the state attorney general to mandate power plant repairs nullify portions of the Colstrip Ownership and Operation Agreement, which has governed power plant decisions for 40 years.
The new laws are the subject of another Colstrip lawsuit playing out in federal court in Montana where the power plant’s Pacific Northwest owners argue Montana’s new laws violated the Contract Clause of the 10th Amendment. Malouf Peterson specified that her order transferring the Washington case made no judgement on whether the Montana law concerning Colstrip disputes was constitutional.
One day ahead of Malouf Peterson’s order, Colstrip owners from the Pacific Northwest asked a federal judge in Montana to make summary judgement on whether Montana’s new law governing Colstrip disputes was constitutional.
The Pacific Northwest owners are Puget Sound Energy and Avista, both from Washington, and Oregon utilities Portland General Electric and PacifiCorp.
Talen and NorthWestern Energy each own 30% of a single unit.
NorthWestern attorney J. David Jackson said the utility didn’t care where the dispute over closing the power plant was settled. With the majority of Colstrip power plant owners now a little more than four years from exiting the power plant, NorthWestern desperately needs the shutdown issue decided.
“Our customers are the citizens and businesses in Montana, all of them,” Jackson told court. “And Colstrip Units 3 and 4 provided a significant contribution to NorthWestern Corporation's ability to deliver electricity to its customers.”
NorthWestern Energy, by its own count, has about 379,000 metered customers in Montana. Its 30% share of Colstrip Unit 4 is about 222 megawatts of capacity, which the utility identifies as 15.6% of its Montana electric generation portfolio. There are hundreds of thousands of Montanans who get their electricity from 25 different electric cooperatives or the state’s other monopoly utility, Montana Dakota Utilities.
Worst case scenario for NorthWestern is multiple courts trying the Colstrip cases for months to come, Jackson said.
A flurry of court actions were filed by Colstrip owners this spring. The first was a request for arbitration filed in Spokane Superior Court, which was followed by a lawsuit filed by the Pacific Northwest owners in U.S. District Court in Billings, which was followed that same day by a Talen lawsuit filed in Yellowstone County District Court. The case filed in federal court in Eastern Washington is a fourth.
The lawsuits aren’t the only Colstrip issues percolating this summer. At the end of the July, Portland General Electric agreed to accelerate its Colstrip exit plants to 2025. The Oregon utility, which owns a 20% share of the Units 3 and 4, had previously planned on being financially ready to exit by 2030.
Oregon regulators cited several reasons for speeding up PGE’s departure from Colstrip, including the expiration of the power plant’s 2025 coal contract with Rosebud Mine and the intention of the Colstrip owners in Washington state to exit Colstrip by the end of 2025 to comply with Washington clean energy law.
Oregon was the first state to set deadlines for utilities to exit Colstrip, doing so in 2016 as voters pressured lawmakers to write climate change laws. What resulted was a requirement that PacifiCorp cut coal power from its Oregon portfolio completely by 2030 and that PGE would stop billing customers for Colstrip debt by that time, though PGE was given until 2035 to taper off Colstrip power entirely. Both utilities had previously planned to pay down their Colstrip debts and be ready for exit in the early 2040s.
PacifiCorp last month told the public that retiring Colstrip in 2025 was part of its resource plan. One of the largest utilities in the West, PacifiCorp plans a major pivot toward renewable energy and battery storage over the next 19 years as it cuts its carbon dioxide emissions from 40 million tons this year, to less than 5 million in 2040, with most the reductions happening by 2030 because of coal plant retirements and no new natural gas fired power plants.