Talen scores minor victory in Colstrip battle in court

Talen Energy has scored a minor victory in one of the lawsuits between the owners of troubled Colstrip Power Plant.

A Federal District Judge in Eastern Washington sided with the Texas-based company Aug. 18 by allowing a case brought by the Pacific Northwest owners of Colstrip to be transferred to Montana. In doing so, Judge Rosanna Malouf Peterson undid a long-standing assumption that all power plant disputes had to be arbitrated in Spokane, as spelled out in the Colstrip owners’ agreement.

At the root of the dispute is a disagreement about what it takes to shut down the power plant. Colstrip owners in Oregon and Washington, who hold a combined 70% stake in the southeast Montana power plant, are preparing to exit in 2025. They had sought arbitration in Spokane to settle whether it took a unanimous vote by owners to close coal-fired Colstrip.

Talen had gone as far as persuading the 2021 Montana Legislature to write a new law mandating that Colstrip disputes be settled in Montana, arguing that Washington state bias favoring action on climate change worked against Colstrip.

In a teleconference July 29, Talen attorney Barry Barnett told Malouf Peterson the Pacific Northwest owners rushed to start arbitration to beat the new Montana law to the punch.