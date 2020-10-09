Ten years on, Rosendale keeps with Tea Party values

A decade on, the issues look very similar, but with Republicans at two of three levers of power. The Congressional Budget Office reports $2.3 trillion in Coronavirus spending added to the deficit in federal fiscal year 2020, much of it for businesses bailouts. Days into the 2021 federal fiscal year, $600 billion has been added, with President Trump advocating for more stimulus. The airline industry is calling for a federal bailout. The Affordable Care Act faces a big Supreme Court ruling that could end parts or all of a law responsible for extending Medicaid to 90,0000 working Montanans, as well as making sure people aren’t denied coverage because of preexisting conditions.

Rosendale is promising stimulus support where needed. He has an economic plan but it’s unlikely House Democrats with a 36-seat advantage will lose their majority. Even when Republicans are in charge, Montana’s only representative really doesn’t set the agenda for the other 434 members. In the House, stimulus bills will be likely dictated by a Democrats. The last House has passed two COVID-19 relief bills since May to the Senate’s none, but the House bills received little Republican support.