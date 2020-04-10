Tester addresses paycheck protection loans during press call

“I’m in the process of gathering information from small businesses around the state right now, to find out how the application process is working for them, now that we’ve the crash of the system and they’ve reinstated it and we’ve got some banks working with it I think successfully, others that are having a hard time with it, so we can figure out where those tweaks need to happen once we get back into the Banking Committee,” Tester said.

Montana Bankers Association CEO Cary Hegreberg said Wednesday that his members embraced the program and were working long hours to get Montana Small Business claims submitted. He credited SBA Montana District office for taking questions from the banks late into the night to get loan applications processed.

All payments on the loans are forgiven as long as 75% of the money is used to keep employees on the payroll. The other 25% of the loan may be used for expenses like rent, mortgage interest and utility bills. Anything the money was spent on outside those parameters would have to be paid back at 0.5%.

SBA Montana Director Brent Donnelly said Montana has roughly 121,000 small business. The several thousand applications already processed is just the start. Friday, the program opens up to independent contractors and sole proprietors.