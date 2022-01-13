Tester backs making permanent filibuster changes

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester says it’s time to change the filibuster, not only for voting rights legislation but for all bills, because the requirement of a 60-vote supermajority to override opponents has ground business to a standstill.

Speaking recently with the left-leaning Center for American Progress Action Fund, Tester said the filibuster has become politicized beyond usefulness. He called the voting rights legislation that Senate Democrats expect to take up in the coming days too important to be thwarted by procedural maneuvers.

“I have to make the decision, ‘Jon Tester, did you come to the United States Senate to sit around and watch folks like Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley just stop things, or did you come to the United States Senate to get things done?' ” Tester told CAP Action CEO Patrick Gaspard.

“And I came to the United States Senate to get things done. I do think that bipartisan is always the best. But at some point in time, and in the case of voting rights, you have to say this is important for our democracy, it’s important for our country, maybe the most important thing I’ll ever do as a United States senator. Am I going to sit here and allow a rule that’s been weaponized stop us from doing something that could very well save our democracy?," Tester said.