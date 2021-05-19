Tester discusses defense priorities ahead of Biden budget request

A small group of House Democrats have twice attempted to defund GBSD, but were overwhelmingly rejected by their own party members and Republican lawmakers. The Federation of American Scientists, which argued against nuclear proliferation, has suggested the Air Force refurbish the current Minuteman III system and put the money saved to other purposes.

Tester said his priority as chairman of the committee that gets first crack at the defense budget is making sure the nation is prepared for all threats.

"And I think that my priorities personally as chairman of this committee is to make sure that we're doing what we need to do, and in cyber, making the investments so we can deal with cyberattacks. And we frankly, go on the offensive if needed. And we also do, do what we need to do for collections of intelligence, because I think that's really, really important, critically important,” Tester said.

“And then, you know, short of making sure that our men and women are treated appropriately and we get some of the challenges in our military, like military sexual assault, put to bed, making sure that they've got equipment, whether that's super quiet submarines or airplanes that can’t be spotted on radar, or whatever that might be.