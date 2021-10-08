Tester feeling good but on the fence about reelection

“I’m 100 percent focused on doing the job Montanans elected me to do: defending Montana every day and working to get our economy back on track. Representing our state is the honor of a lifetime, and I will keep working with Montanans to make sure rural America gets a fair shake and the Last Best Place stays that way," Tester said in an email Friday. "I’m feeling positively about the prospects of running again, but I won’t make a decision until 2023.”