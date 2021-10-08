 Skip to main content
Tester feeling good but on the fence about reelection
U.S. Sen. Jon Tester

U.S. Senator Jon Tester meets with the Billings Gazette's Editorial Board in September.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester said Friday that's "feeling positively" about running for a fourth term in 2024 but hasn't committed yet.

Tester said the same earlier in the week in a Politico article. Tester is the only Montana Democrat to win a statewide election since 2018.

“I’m 100 percent focused on doing the job Montanans elected me to do: defending Montana every day and working to get our economy back on track. Representing our state is the honor of a lifetime, and I will keep working with Montanans to make sure rural America gets a fair shake and the Last Best Place stays that way," Tester said in an email Friday. "I’m feeling positively about the prospects of running again, but I won’t make a decision until 2023.”

Federal elections records show that the January following Tester's 2018 reelection, the senator filed his statement of candidacy for 2024. Tester has been accepting campaign donations and has had a campaign employee since then.

