Tester, mayors see Montana need for COVID relief package

The Sidney mayor is president of the Montana League of Cities and Towns. He said in the eastern part of the state schools have managed to maintain in-classroom learning.

Tester said COVID-19 funding specific to local governments would be issued directly to Billings, Great Falls and Missoula, the state’s only three communities identified as metropolitan areas under the U.S. Census. The remaining funds would pass through Montana state government before reaching local communities.

Many more Montanans will have to be vaccinated to lower the public health risk of COVID-19, said Vicky Byrd, Montana Nurses Association executive director. Byrd said the relief bill would accelerate the vaccination effort and educate Montanans about a useful COVID-19 response.

“We have roughly 745,000 adults who still need to be vaccinated. Clearly, we need to receive more vaccines faster and the required supplies and health professional support to get them into Montanans’ arms,” Byrd said.

Personal protective equipment for the health care workers has been in short supply the entire pandemic, Byrd said. Nurses and other frontline workers are exhausted. The finish line starts with getting everyone vaccinated. People are going to have to be educated about the safety and usefulness of the vaccine.