Three Republicans battle in primary for southeast Montana's PSC seat

Bushman was on the commission at the time the rate was suspended. He and Kavulla voted against the move. The next year, the PSC was shortening contracts, from 25 years down to five and then back to 15. The changes lead to lawsuits.

“Did they handle it appropriately? No. I think they had a knee-jerk reaction," Bushman said. "There’s two levers that (the federal government) gives the PSC, avoided cost and length of contract. And they yanked on the contract length so hard. They took it to five years. Nobody can recoup an investment in five years. And then they realized that, is my understanding, and then they exempted NorthWestern Energy. And when they did that, they clearly showed bias and then you’re done, right? It showed a complete lack of understanding of what their actions were doing. So much so that it was taken into courts and the solar companies are having success in the arena of the courts. Needless to say, this is problematic for the ratepayers.”