Top North Dakota GOP officials disavow anti-LGBT language

BISMARCK, N.D. — Top North Dakota Republican officials on Monday disavowed an anti-LGBT resolution that was passed by hundreds of the party's delegates and denounced by the state's GOP governor.

State Republican Chairman Rick Berg said the party's executive committee voted to disavow the resolution's "harmful and divisive language."

"North Dakota Republicans welcome all those who support less government and greater freedom. As leaders of the State Party, we would like to offer a sincere apology for the inclusion of these unacceptable, hurtful sentiments as part of our official business," Berg, a former U.S. representative, said in a statement.

Republican North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum last week denounced the resolution. "There's no place for the hurtful and divisive rhetoric in the NDGOP resolutions," Burgum said.