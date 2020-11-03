Trump, Burgum, Armstrong win North Dakota races

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT

Republicans in the Legislature believe voters should give lawmakers a chance to thwart changes to the state constitution approved by citizens. In other words, lawmakers want voters to ask themselves: "Are you really sure you want this?" Their move was inspired in part by successful ballot measures in recent years funded by out-of-state interests. Opponents say the measure on the ballot effectively gives lawmakers veto power over what citizens want. If lawmakers reject an initiated measure, it would automatically return for a citizen vote in the next statewide election.

U.S. HOUSE

Kelly Armstrong, who spent part of his first term defending Trump during impeachment hearings, is returning to the House. The attorney, former state party head and state senator from Dickinson defeated Democrat Zach Raknerud, a retail manager from Minot running his first statewide campaign. Armstrong has strong ties to North Dakota's oil industry. His father, Mike, is a longtime oil driller who has been a competitor and colleague of billionaire Harold Hamm, considered the godfather of North Dakota's oil industry. Armstrong also is childhood friends with Tommy Fisher, whose North Dakota company in January received $1.3 billion to build a section of Trump's signature wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

LEGISLATURE