Trump Public Lands

This June 16, 2015, aerial file photo, shows the Badger-Two Medicine area near the Blackfeet Indian Reservation and Glacier National Park, rear, in Montana. President Donald Trump's public lands steward, acting U.S. Bureau of Land Management Director William Perry Pendley, has recused himself from dealings with a company seeking to drill in the Badger-Two Medicine following criticism from U.S. Sen. Jon Tester and environmentalists. 

 Tristan Scott/Flathead Beacon via AP

The U.S. Secretary of Interior has extended the tenure of the Trump administration's top steward of public lands, rebuffing Democrats' calls for his termination.

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt on Monday extended William Perry Pendley's role as Bureau of Land Management Acting Director to Jan. 3.

Pendley has been in the post since July. Senate Democrats, including presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris, had called for Pendley's ouster over his longstanding support for selling public lands.

He previously worked as a property rights attorney with clients including mining, energy and agriculture interests. Earlier this month Pendley recused himself from work involving dozens of former clients following conflict of interest allegations.

Benhardt also extended the tenures of the acting heads of the National Park Service and Fish and Wildlife Service.

