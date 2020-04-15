Unemployment escalation has been extraordinary in Montana

Self-employed individuals can prepare by gathering their proof of income documents together — recent tax returns, 1099s, whatever documents they have that can show past earnings, DLI advises.

There is federal assistance on the way to states dealing with a rapid increase in unemployment claims.

“The Phase Two relief package included $1 billion in administration grant funding that will go to states for things like increased staffing, and IT improvements, which will help decrease some of those wait times,” said Katie Schoettler, communications director for Sen. Steve Daines.

Half of the money is to be issued to all states. The other half was to be distributed to states that had experienced at least a 10% increase in unemployment claims. Montana is potentially eligible for up to $2.6 million to upscale unemployment service, Lewis said.

The need for upscaling the response is real. The average time on hold for someone calling Montana’s unemployment claims line was a half hour last week, according to the Department of Labor. Of those 1 million calls to unemployment from mid-March to April 8, the number of calls answered was 9,710. That number does not include the calls unemployment officials made out to Montana jobless to get claims moving, Lewis said.