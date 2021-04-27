US agency seeks to speed up Native American land decisions

The order and a pair of related legal opinions issued by Interior Deputy Solicitor Robert Anderson are meant to speed up decisions on more than 1,000 pending applications from tribes across the U.S. that are seeking to put more than 200,000 acres (81,000 hectares) of land into trust. Applications have sometimes lingered for years, costing tribes hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal expenses and other costs, officials said.

Anderson also withdrew an opinion issued in Trump's last day in office that said Interior didn't have authority to take land into trust in Alaska.

Whether land is in trust has broad implications for whether tribal police can exercise their authority, for tribal economic development projects to attract financing and for the creation of homelands and government offices for tribes that don't have dedicated land.

The Trump administration put 75,000 acre (30,300 hectares) into trust over four years, versus more than 560,000 acres (226,600 hectares) in the eight years of the Obama administration, Interior officials said.

The trust land system was adopted in 1934, when Congress passed the Indian Reorganization Act in response to more than 90 million acres (36.4 million hectares) of tribal homelands that had been converted into private land under the 1887 Allotment Act.

Approximately 56 million acres (22.7 million hectares) are currently in trust. Combined that's an area bigger than Minnesota and makes up just over 2 percent of the U.S.

