US Energy Secretary tours Colstrip, talks carbon capture technology

U.S. Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette toured the Colstrip mine and power plant complex Friday, reiterating the Trump administration’s elusive goal of stopping coal-fired power plants from closing.

Brouillette called coal power vital to national security and important to nuclear weapons manufacturing.

“It is Montana that provides the baseload electricity that allows us to run some of the national security installations that you know so well here in the West, and we are responsible for as well at the U.S. Department of Energy,” Brouillette told reporters after touring Rosebud Mine. “For those of you that don’t know about the Department of Energy, we happen to run the nuclear weapons program. We make the warheads that the Air Force and Navy depend upon. That national infrastructure, that critical infrastructure, must have electricity. It’s facilities like this one that provide that baseload power.”

The secretary went on to talk about DOE research on carbon capture, utilization and storage, or CCUS. Montana politicians have spent four years lobbying DOE to produce CCUS technology for Colstrip Power Plant. To date, that technology hasn’t been committed.