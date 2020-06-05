US moves forward with plan to end wild bird protections

The 1918 migratory bird law came after many U.S. bird populations had been decimated by hunting and poaching — much of it for feathers for women's hats.

Over the past half-century, the law also was applied against companies that failed to prevent foreseeable bird deaths, such as oil companies that did not put netting over toxic waste pits despite warnings from federal officials.

However, the Trump administration has said the deaths of birds that fly into oil pits, mining sites, telecommunications towers, wind turbines and other hazards should be treated as accidents not subject to prosecution.

A final decision is expected following a 45-day public comment period.

A Department of Interior legal decision in 2017 already had effectively ended criminal enforcement under the act during Trump's presidency. The pending proposal would cement that interpretation of the law into government regulation, thus making it harder to reverse by subsequent administrations.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife officials said the proposal was meant to match up with the 2017 legal decision.

"We believe this is the only viable alternative in line with this legal conclusion," the agency said in a statement.