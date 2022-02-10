Voters offer redrawn PSC districts to federal judges

Voters challenging the unconstitutional balance of Montana’s Public Service Commission districts have submitted maps to a panel of federal judges who will likely redraw the districts if the state fails to do so.

At issue are the five districts of the PSC, which most notably determines the price of electricity and gas for some 400,000 Montanans who are captive customers of the state's monopoly utilities. The districts have been redrawn only once in nearly 50 years, the singular revision taking place in 2003.

Population changes over time have left the districts lopsided, with the least populated district containing 53,000 fewer residents than the most populous one. The imbalance violates the one-person, one-vote provision of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. To pass muster, the districts would have to be no more, or less than 10% of the ideal population distribution.

The voters’ maps were filed Monday in U.S. District Court as part of a request for the judges to wrap things up in time for PSC candidates to file to run in districts on the 2022 ballot. The filing deadline is March 14. The court has prevented Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen, a Republican, from registering candidates or moving forward with PSC elections until there’s a ruling in the case.

Jacobsen is the only defendant in the lawsuit brought by former Republican Secretary of State Bob Brown, of Whitefish, Hailey Sinoff and Donald Seifert both of Gallatin County. Seifert is a former Republican county commissioner.

Wednesday, Jacobsen was court ordered to submit at least one map for the judicial panel to consider. In U.S. District Court, Jacobsen is arguing the PSC districts should remain unconstitutional at least until 2023 when the Montana Legislature meets in general session and could, if it chose to, redraw the districts. However, judges have already noted that there is no law requiring legislators to redraw the PSC districts, and that lawmakers have already made attempts to do so, and failed.

The voters' maps were submitted with analysis by Jim Regnier, a former Montana Supreme Court justice and past presiding officer of the Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission. In 2013, the former justice oversaw the redrawing of 150 state legislative districts, assuring that each district was no more than 3% smaller or larger than the perfect population distribution. The PSC maps submitted to the court offer districts that vary less than 1.5% from the ideal population. The five districts would balance if each had a population of 216,845 people.

The court has concluded that the Legislature could assemble in special session now and redraw the maps for the 2022 election. So far, lawmakers have chosen not to redraw maps this year. Some lawmakers have said they’re OK with the federal judges drawing the maps.

The justices are U.S. District Judge Don Molloy, of Missoula, District Judge Brian Morris, of Great Falls, and Ninth Circuit Judge Paul Watford, of Pasadena, California.

