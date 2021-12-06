Voters sue for redrawn PSC districts, saying current districts aren't constitutional

Montana’s population has changed significantly since the PSC districts were last adjusted in 2003. The state had 1,084,225 people in the 2020 Census, up 182,030 from 20 years earlier. That growth was enough to qualify Montana for a second seat in the U.S. House, making it the first state to regain a congressional seat after being demoted to at large status.

The plaintiffs are asking the federal court to send the task of redistricting the PSC to the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals where a three-judge court would be formed to do the redistricting that Montana’s Legislature hasn’t done. That also means stopping Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobson from allowing PSC races to appear on the ballot before districts are redrawn.

There isn’t much time before Montana’s 2022 election cycle begins. Candidates begin filing for office Jan. 13, with a filing deadline of March 14. The state’s primary election is June 7.