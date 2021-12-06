Voters sue for redrawn PSC districts, saying current districts aren't constitutional

It’s been 20 years since Montana’s Public Service Commission districts have been adjusted. Now voters in the rapidly growing western part of the state are suing for changes before the 2022 election.
Former Montana Secretary of State Bob Brown, of Flathead County, Hailey Sinoff and Donald Seifert, of Gallatin County, asked a federal court Monday for new PSC districts, arguing that the current ones are “unconstitutionally malapportioned.”
The 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution requires that political districts balance under the “one-person, one-vote rule” that allows a deviation of no more than 10%.
It’s the PSC that decides what customers of monopoly utilities NorthWestern Energy and Montana Dakota Utilities pay for electricity and natural gas. It also regulates water, garbage and even taxi service in areas where take-it or leave-it conditions mean customers are captive to a single provider.
The plaintiffs are asking a three-judge panel to do the redistricting that Montana’s Legislature has repeatedly tried but failed to do. Montana law puts the job of getting PSC districts apportioned on the Montana Legislature, but the last time lawmakers did so was in 2003. Since then, the districts have become extremely lopsided as Eastern Montana’s population fades, and the West keeps booming.
“Protecting the one-person, one-vote rule in Montana is essential. As Secretary of State, I fought to ensure that every Montanan had fair and equal access to the ballot box,” Brown said in a press release Monday. “As the Public Service Commission districts stand today, Montanans are not equally represented. Fortunately, this issue has a simple solution: redistrict the Public Service Commission before the 2022 election.”
Brown, who left office in 2004, was the last secretary of state to put reapportioned PSC districts on the ballot.
There are 53,132 more people in the southwestern district anchored by Bozeman and Butte, than in the Hi-Line district anchored by Great Falls and Sidney, which has the smallest population of the five districts. Flathead and Lewis and Clark counties anchor a district that has 45,750 more people than the Hi-Line district.
If each of the state’s five PSC districts contained 216,845 people, they would balance. The closest district to hitting that number is the southeastern Montana district, which stretches from Billings to Baker, and is just 313 people shy of the ideal. The second closest district in the northwest, anchored by Missoula and running along the Idaho border from the Bitterroot to the Yaak. The northwest would need an additional 7,882 people to balance.
Montana’s population has changed significantly since the PSC districts were last adjusted in 2003. The state had 1,084,225 people in the 2020 Census, up 182,030 from 20 years earlier. That growth was enough to qualify Montana for a second seat in the U.S. House, making it the first state to regain a congressional seat after being demoted to at large status.
The plaintiffs are asking the federal court to send the task of redistricting the PSC to the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals where a three-judge court would be formed to do the redistricting that Montana’s Legislature hasn’t done. That also means stopping Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobson from allowing PSC races to appear on the ballot before districts are redrawn.
There isn’t much time before Montana’s 2022 election cycle begins. Candidates begin filing for office Jan. 13, with a filing deadline of March 14. The state’s primary election is June 7.
There are two PSC districts on the election ballot in 2022. The Hi-Line district, known as PSC District 1, is on ballot. Current Commissioner Randy Pinocci is seeking a second term. The district anchored by Kalispell and Helena, known as District 5, is also on the ballot and without incumbent. Former Republican state Rep. Derek Skees and Helena Democrat Kevin Hamm are candidates in District 5.
There have been several attempts in the Montana Legislature to address the selection of public service commissioners. Bills tackling the issue ranged from requiring the districts be redrawn, to making commission positions political appointments with professional requirements. Commissioners have come under increased political scrutiny following several scandals ranging from campaign ethics violations, large pay raises to staff, excessive travel expenses, email spying, and false reports to law enforcement, to name a few.
The PSC is a quasi-judicial body with no required experience to for election. The job pays $112,444 a year. Voters rarely deny incumbent commissioners a second, and final, four-year term.