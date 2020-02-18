Washington state eyes investigation into Colstrip coal contract

WUTC staff raised the mining costs issue after reviewing a highly confidential copy of the new coal supply agreement, which had been submitted by Puget Sound Energy in a case to determine the utility’s future rates. Of the three Colstrip owners doing business in Washington, only Puget had disclosed the contract.

The WUTC staff is now asking that all three companies be included in a joint investigation.

Coincidentally, Montana’s Public Service Commission is expected Tuesday to take up a NorthWestern Energy request to prevent the coal contract from becoming public in Montana. The utility is seeking approval to buy out Puget Sound Energy's share of Colstrip Unit 4, the coal contract will affect what the extra 25% share of Colstrip Unit 4 means to customer rates. Montana legislators, consumers and environmental groups are pressuring the PSC to let the public see the contract details.

NorthWestern told The Gazette last week that it isn't asking the PSC for unusual treatment. Utilities are granted confidentiality for coal contracts frequently.