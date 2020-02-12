Watch live: 2 Democratic candidates for Montana's governor meet in Billings

Whitney Williams and Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney are participating in a forum at Petro Theatre at Montana State University Billings.
The forum is open to the public and begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The event is sponsored by the MSUB Democrats and the Yellowstone County Democratic Central Committee.
Watch the event live here:
Tom Lutey
Agriculture and Politics Reporter
Politics and agriculture reporter for The Billings Gazette.
