White House rails against Montana senator's COVID-19 concerns

“For months, Senator Tester has been in constant contact with Montana’s doctors and nurses on the frontlines of this crisis as they have saved lives without adequate supplies of protective equipment or a national testing strategy from this Administration," Loewenstein said. "It’s unclear why the White House is more focused on pushing anonymous statements in the press than working with him to help Montana’s frontline workers, but Senator Tester will keep fighting to hold the White House accountable and get Montanans the critical supplies needed to slow the spread of the virus and get folks back to work."

The senators had focused on three things: a second shortage of personal protective equipment for health workers in states where COVID-19 is surging; the slow release to states of federal funding approved by Congress four months ago; and a need for increased testing as a part of a national plan to combat the virus.

Their examples reflected concerns expressed by states in recent weeks, starting with the scramble for adequate processing of COVID-19 tests as the nation’s biggest labs become overwhelmed. Last week Quest Diagnostics, the nation’s largest private processor of COVID-19 tests, informed states it would take more than two weeks to process the current high volume of tests. Quest also indicated the testing problem would get worse in the fall as flu season hit.