Williams, Rosendale lead early in House primaries

Williams, a Bozeman conservationist and former state legislator, challenged Gianforte two years ago and finished with 46.2% of the vote. It was the best finish by a Democrat since former Rep. Pat Williams, no relation, was re-elected in 1994. Republicans have held the seat for last 23 years. In the process, Kathleen Williams raised $4.2 million, a record for a Montana Democrat running for U.S. House.

With Gianforte out of the way, Williams’ chances in a second run looked better. More Montanans voted for Gianforte in 2018 than any other candidate on the ballot. Gianforte received 2,785 more votes in his race than incumbent Democratic Sen. Jon Tester did in his reelection win against Republican Rosendale.

Rosendale was ready for another try at U.S House. He ran unsuccessfully for his party’s nomination in 2014, placing third behind winner Ryan Zinke and Stapleton. This time, Rosendale is a much more experienced candidate, having been on the ballot every election cycle since 2010, when was first elected to the Montana Legislature. Rosendale was elected state auditor in 2016.

Similar to Williams’ congressional campaign, Rosendale picked up 46.7% of the vote in his Senate challenge to Tester.