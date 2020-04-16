Williams, Rosendale lead in U.S. House donations in Montana

March was a brutal month for many candidates, especially those without the resources to hire professional fundraisers. For U.S. House candidate Joe Dooling, it might have been a total bust were it not for a well-timed gun raffle.
Dooling, a former Lewis and Clark County commissioner in a crowded Republican House primary, is highly dependent on Montana donors. They are the best donors, Dooling told Lee Montana Newspapers this week, because once invested in a candidate, they’ll talk the candidate up to their neighbors. It doesn’t matter if a donor from out of state does the same.
Those local contributions dried up quickly once the new coronavirus hit Montana, but Dooling had a gun raffle underway for a .30 Nosler bolt-action rifle made in Montana. At $100 a ticket, Dooling was on his way to a $4,000 month. He raised $11,273 in the quarter and had $56,000 cash on hand.
“Only selling 100,” Dooling said of the raffle. “Buying one in 400 is better chances than Matt beating Kathleen in November.”
“Matt” would be Montana State Auditor Matt Rosendale who leads all Republican House candidates in first quarter fundraising with $249,032. With $985,595 cash on hand and a little over a million dollars raised this election cycle, Rosendale had what it took to keep raising money through the pandemic.
“Kathleen” would be Bozeman Democrat Kathleen Williams, who financially bested every candidate in the field, with $486,476 raised in the quarter, putting a little more donation distance between herself and Rosendale. Williams’ lead is no small feat. It’s been decades since a Democrat sported the best campaign war chest in a race for Montana’s only U.S. House seat, though Williams would have in 2018 against incumbent Greg Gianforte, who kept the Democrat at a distance with personal loans.
It's been 26 years since Montana elected a Democrat to the U.S. House.
A conservationist and former state legislator, Williams had $1.12 million cash on hand. Just three months earlier, it was Rosendale who had more money in the bank by about $10,000. In the past reporting period, the two posted some of the best fundraising figures in the country for an open House seat.
Like Williams, Rosendale was a federal candidate in 2018, losing to incumbent Democratic Sen. Jon Tester.
The rest of the field reported modest receipts. Democrat Thomas Winter raised $73,554 in the first quarter. The state legislator from Missoula has raised $337,037 since becoming a candidate a year ago. He had $87,882 in the bank.
Republican Secretary of State Corey Stapleton raised $11,273. He had $56,264 cash on hand. Stapleton, who also ran for U.S. House in 2014, has raised $166,271 this election cycle.
Former Montana Republican Party Chairwoman Debra Lamm raised $14,138 for the quarter and $59,379 since becoming a candidate. He finished March with $20,434 in the bank.
John Evankovich, a Butte electrician who was working in the Bakken oilfield before the economy soured, said he raised $450. His plans for marching in the Butte St. Patrick’s Day Parade evaporated when the large Montana events started shutting down two days earlier due to the new coronavirus.
