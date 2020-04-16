Williams, Rosendale lead in U.S. House donations in Montana

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

March was a brutal month for many candidates, especially those without the resources to hire professional fundraisers. For U.S. House candidate Joe Dooling, it might have been a total bust were it not for a well-timed gun raffle.

Dooling, a former Lewis and Clark County commissioner in a crowded Republican House primary, is highly dependent on Montana donors. They are the best donors, Dooling told Lee Montana Newspapers this week, because once invested in a candidate, they’ll talk the candidate up to their neighbors. It doesn’t matter if a donor from out of state does the same.

Those local contributions dried up quickly once the new coronavirus hit Montana, but Dooling had a gun raffle underway for a .30 Nosler bolt-action rifle made in Montana. At $100 a ticket, Dooling was on his way to a $4,000 month. He raised $11,273 in the quarter and had $56,000 cash on hand.

“Only selling 100,” Dooling said of the raffle. “Buying one in 400 is better chances than Matt beating Kathleen in November.”

“Matt” would be Montana State Auditor Matt Rosendale who leads all Republican House candidates in first quarter fundraising with $249,032. With $985,595 cash on hand and a little over a million dollars raised this election cycle, Rosendale had what it took to keep raising money through the pandemic.