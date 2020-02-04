Williams, Rosendale rack up donations in race for Montana's lone U.S. House seat

Montana’s U.S. House race is shaping up to be the one the nation’s most expensive for an open seat, financial reports reveal.
Democrat Kathleen Williams was ranked 10th in donations among U.S. House candidates in open-seat races in 2019. The Bozeman conservationist’s $1.16 million in net receipts ranked fourth best among Democrats in open-seat races. Year-end reports for 2019 were filed Jan. 31.
Republican Matt Rosendale wasn’t far behind. Currently Montana state auditor, Rosendale’s net receipts for 2019 totaled $1.09 million. That amount ranked Rosendale 14th among all candidates and sixth among Republicans.
As unusual as it is to have one candidate in a race ranked so high in donations, even more exceptional is to have two, observed Brendan Glavin, Campaign Finance Institute senior data analyst. It was Glavin who pointed out how Williams' and Rosendale’s campaign receipts stacked up for the 2020 election cycle so far. All of the candidates with better funding were in high-stakes races.
“When you look at what’s happening across the county, there’s not a lot of races that have two candidates at that level. I’m not seeing too much of that,” Glavin said. “For two candidates in the same open seat race, looks like there’s one in California, one in Texas and not much else. There’s a few other candidates with a $1 million or more, but most are in the hundreds of thousands. There’s a couple candidates over two million.”
Most of the best-funded candidates are in districts that were down to the wire in 2018, or have opened up because Republican incumbents aren’t seeking re-election.
Democrat Gina Ortiz Jones, an Iraq War veteran who lost to U.S. Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, by 926 votes in 2018, is the top-funded candidate in the country with $2.48 million. Hurd isn't seeking re-election.
Republican Carl DeMaio is second on the list with $2.3 million. DeMaio is trying to keep Republican control of the seat being vacated by U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Calif., who resigned Jan. 13 after pleading guilty to misusing campaign funds. DeMaio will have to defeat former Rep. Darrell Issa, third in funding with $2 million. Issa was once the wealthiest man in the House, but lost that distinction to U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, R-Mont., in 2017.
Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux, who lost to U.S. Rep. Rob Woodall, R-Georgia, by 433 votes in 2018, is eighth on the list and has raised $1.2 million. Woodall is not seeking re-election.
Montana’s at-large House race is a little different. Gianforte isn’t seeking a third term. Instead he’s running for governor. Williams challenged Gianforte in 2018, losing by 23,377 votes, but her 46.2% of the votes was better than any Montana Democrat had done in the race since 1994, which also happens to be the last time a Democrat won. Pat Williams, no relation, was Montana’s at-large House representative through Jan. 3, 1997.
Kathleen Williams also set a record in 2018 for fundraising by a Democratic candidate in the U.S. House race with $4.1 million. Her donations surged in the last few months of the race. Republican observers told The Gazette after the election they were relieved Gianforte had the personal wherewithal to stay ahead of Williams in the money game.
This time, Williams is raising money early and having to spend very little of it so far. She had $811,221 cash on hand at the end of 2019. Williams is the only Democrat in 26 years to run for the House seat more than once.
“I'm honored to have the support of so many Montanans who share a vision of a less divisive and dysfunctional Congress,” Williams said in an email Monday. “They're ready for a real representative who is focused on results like lowering health care costs, fostering opportunity for all Montanans, and fighting attacks on our outdoor heritage. I'm ready to be their champion.”
Williams should be benefiting from running in a federal election in back-to-back cycles, by already having a Rolodex of the donors and $4.1 million of branding. Rosendale has those same benefits.
Like Williams, Rosendale took on a federal incumbent in 2018, challenging U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., and losing by 17,913 votes. Rosendale’s net receipts in the race totaled $5.9 million. It hasn’t been unusual for Montana Republican candidates to raise $1 million or more in a House primary, as Rosendale did in 2014 when he lost to Ryan Zinke in a five-candidate race. Zinke went on to defeat Democrat Denise Juneau easily, becoming the fourth of five consecutive Republicans to hold Montana’s only House seat.
But Republicans in the Montana primary usually don’t hit the $1 million mark until June. Rosendale is ahead of the curve in 2020. Rosendale had $820,826 cash on hand by last year's end.
“We’re incredibly proud to have this level of support this early in the race. Montanans want a Congressman who will work with — not impeach — President Trump to lower health care and prescription drugs prices, protect our gun rights, secure our borders and bring fiscal responsibility to our country,” Rosendale said in an email.
There’s a significant dropoff in funding for the rest of Montana’s primary field for U.S. House.
Democrat Thomas Winter has raised $265,312 since March 31, 2019. He has $109,493.31 cash on hand. Republicans are even further behind the leaders.
Corey Stapleton, Montana’s current secretary of state, is the second best-funded Republican in the primary with $154,998.53 raised. Stapleton had $61,334.91 cash on hand at the end of 2019.
Republican Joe Dooling, a Helena rancher has raised $47,973.97. He had $23,320.47 cash on at last year’s end.
Deb Lamm, former Montana Republican Party Chairwoman, has raised $45,241.46 for her bid. She has $11,161.24.
Latecomer Republican Timothy Alan Johnson has raised $5,205.82. He had $5,051.13 cash on hand.