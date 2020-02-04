Williams, Rosendale rack up donations in race for Montana's lone U.S. House seat

Kathleen Williams also set a record in 2018 for fundraising by a Democratic candidate in the U.S. House race with $4.1 million. Her donations surged in the last few months of the race. Republican observers told The Gazette after the election they were relieved Gianforte had the personal wherewithal to stay ahead of Williams in the money game.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This time, Williams is raising money early and having to spend very little of it so far. She had $811,221 cash on hand at the end of 2019. Williams is the only Democrat in 26 years to run for the House seat more than once.

“I'm honored to have the support of so many Montanans who share a vision of a less divisive and dysfunctional Congress,” Williams said in an email Monday. “They're ready for a real representative who is focused on results like lowering health care costs, fostering opportunity for all Montanans, and fighting attacks on our outdoor heritage. I'm ready to be their champion.”

Williams should be benefiting from running in a federal election in back-to-back cycles, by already having a Rolodex of the donors and $4.1 million of branding. Rosendale has those same benefits.