Williams, Rosendale to face off for Montana's lone U.S. House seat

Rosendale, Montana's state auditor, told Lee Montana Newspapers he was ready for the general election. He first addressed the economic damage of the pandemic.

"Now, quite frankly, we need to focus on helping our businesses overcome these terrible challenges that they've been faced with and get back to growing our economy," Rosendale said. "And I really believe that putting my business background and my proven record of success in office to work for the people of Montana is something that's going to carry the day."

Current U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, twice elected to the House didn’t seek a third term, opting instead to run for Montana’s open governor’s office. The congressman’s decision meant that Montana’s only U.S. House seat was open again for the fourth election in eight years.

This time, the race drew two previous congressional candidates, Williams and Rosendale, both fresh off high-dollar races in 2018.

Williams, a Bozeman conservationist and former state legislator, challenged Gianforte two years ago and finished with 46.2% of the vote. It was the best finish by a Democrat since former Rep. Pat Williams, no relation, was re-elected in 1994. Republicans have held the seat for last 23 years. In the process, Kathleen Williams raised $4.2 million, a record for a Montana Democrat running for U.S. House.