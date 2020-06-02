Williams, Rosendale to face off for Montana's lone U.S. House seat

Montana’s U.S. House race narrowed to Democrat Kathleen Williams and Republican Matt Rosendale as the Associated Press called races around 10 p.m.
Williams easily won the two-candidate Democratic primary with 117,727 votes to Tom Winter's 13,387, as returns trickled in. With limited same-day voting and a ballot count that started Monday morning, the initial results from Montana’s first mail-ballot primary election was expected to offer the kind of look at the race normally not seen until late in the evening, though only a half dozen counties were reporting results after voting ended at 8 p.m. Nearly 59% of the ballots mailed out May 8 had been received by county elections offices by noon Election Day.
Williams told supporters on a Facebook election night livestream that it was time Montana got more from its lone U.S. representative.
"Montanans know and deserve better. We can have independence over cronyism, results over the same opportunistic politics, and all Montanans' interests over special interests," Williams said. "We face an unprecedented and challenging time as a country this pandemic has stressed our health care systems, battered our economy and rattled our institutions. We must say 'enough' to the same old politics that get us nowhere."
In a crowded Republican race, Rosendale was leading five candidates with 90,048 votes, or 48%. Corey Stapleton, Montana's current secretary of state, was second with 62,405. Deb Lamm was third with 12,547. The remaining three finished in this order: Joe Dooling, 11,305 votes; Mark McGinley, 6,350 votes; John Evankovich, 3,489 votes.
Rosendale, Montana's state auditor, told Lee Montana Newspapers he was ready for the general election. He first addressed the economic damage of the pandemic.
"Now, quite frankly, we need to focus on helping our businesses overcome these terrible challenges that they've been faced with and get back to growing our economy," Rosendale said. "And I really believe that putting my business background and my proven record of success in office to work for the people of Montana is something that's going to carry the day."
Current U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, twice elected to the House didn’t seek a third term, opting instead to run for Montana’s open governor’s office. The congressman’s decision meant that Montana’s only U.S. House seat was open again for the fourth election in eight years.
This time, the race drew two previous congressional candidates, Williams and Rosendale, both fresh off high-dollar races in 2018.
Williams, a Bozeman conservationist and former state legislator, challenged Gianforte two years ago and finished with 46.2% of the vote. It was the best finish by a Democrat since former Rep. Pat Williams, no relation, was re-elected in 1994. Republicans have held the seat for last 23 years. In the process, Kathleen Williams raised $4.2 million, a record for a Montana Democrat running for U.S. House.
With Gianforte out of the way, Williams’ chances in a second run looked better. More Montanans voted for Gianforte in 2018 than any other candidate on the ballot. Gianforte received 2,785 more votes in his race than incumbent Democratic Sen. Jon Tester did in his reelection win against Republican Rosendale.
Rosendale was ready for another try at U.S House. He ran unsuccessfully for his party’s nomination in 2014, placing third behind winner Ryan Zinke and Stapleton. This time, Rosendale is a much more experienced candidate, having been on the ballot every election cycle since 2010, when he was first elected to the Montana Legislature. Rosendale was elected state auditor in 2016.
Similar to Williams’ congressional campaign, Rosendale picked up 46.7% of the vote in his Senate challenge to Tester.
Williams and Rosendale both entered the 2020 House race with the funding mechanisms from their 2018 runs giving them a financial edge over competitors. By the end of 2019, the two candidates were among the nation’s best-funded challengers for an open U.S. House seat, with Williams having a slight edge. By Election Day, Williams had raised $1.93 million, Rosendale $1.526 million.
The next closest candidate in funding was Winter, a state legislator who raised more than $600,000 over the cycle.
A record 353,129 Montanans had returned ballots, surpassing the number of 2016 primary voters by 59,581. In person, same-day voting was limited to new registrants, inactive voters and people who had received a mail ballot, but had problems.
