Wyoming election changes pushed by Donald Trump Jr. fail

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming lawmakers rejected a measure that would have required candidates to win a majority of votes in primary elections to avoid runoffs — a change endorsed by Donald Trump Jr. in his campaign to undermine Republican U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney.

The state Senate defeated the proposal with a 15-14 vote Wednesday after lawmakers raised concerns over the cost of adding more elections and the burden that doing so would put on voters and local officials.

Trump Jr. called for Cheney's defeat after she voted to impeach President Donald Trump over the storming of the U.S. Capitol by a mob of his supporters.

A primary runoff for Cheney could have consolidated Republican opposition to her re-election. She didn't take a position on the proposed election law changes.

The state GOP central committee censured Cheney in February for her impeachment vote. But for the most part, Wyoming's Republican elected officials have continued to support her.

Two Republican state legislators —- Sen. Anthony Bouchard, of Cheyenne, and Rep. Chuck Gray, of Casper — already have announced they are running against Cheney, Wyoming's lone congresswoman. Bouchard voted for changing the primary.