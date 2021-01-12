Wyoming governor: State will fight any Biden regulations on energy

"Our position remains unchanged. We will always defend our state and protect her interests through every legal, political, business and technology option we have available to us," Gordon said.

The fossil-fuel downturn continues to leave lawmakers with the task of cutting spending since they've been largely unwilling to raise taxes or other sources of state revenue.

Since last spring, Gordon has slashed state agency spending 10%. He now proposes a supplemental budget that with the Legislature's approval would cut agency spending another 5%.

"Make no mistake, this budget is a hard one. I've already had to make deeper cuts than any other governor," Gordon said.

Security at the Capitol was tight after the Jan. 6 uprising at the U.S. Capitol that left five dead. Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers had set up a security checkpoint at the main entrance, searching bags and scanning people with handheld metal detectors.

Usually no more than a few troopers patrol the Capitol but on Tuesday troopers were seldom if ever out of sight in the building's main chambers and hallways. Security appeared tighter than at any time in at least 20 years, including after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.