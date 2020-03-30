Wyoming governor: Still no plan for state stay-at-home order

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming has no plans for a stay-at-home order to contain the coronavirus but any order for the entire state would contain no exemptions, Gov. Mark Gordon said Monday.

Gordon made the remarks as confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus in Wyoming approached 100 and two days after the Jackson Town Council approved a stay-at-home order for the resort town of 10,000 near Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks.

The local order - the first for any area within Wyoming since the pandemic began - contains a number exemptions including for domestic violence victims seeking safe haven, the Jackson Hole News & Guide reports.

"If we're going to issue a shelter in place or stay at home order, it will not have multiple exemptions. It will be a true stay-at-home order," Gordon said at a news conference.