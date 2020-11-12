Wyoming to help petroleum industry with coronavirus funding

The $2.2 trillion CARES Act fiscal stimulus gave each state at least $1.25 billion to soften the pandemic's economic effects. States have until the end of 2020 to use the money.

As of late 2019, Wyoming had over 3,000 "orphan" wells that companies have abandoned without plans to put back into production or plug and clean up, according to an Interstate Oil and Gas Compact Commission report.

North Dakota, which according to the report had no orphan wells but over 2,000 idle ones, this year allocated $66 million to plug and clean up 380 wells. State officials want to reallocate $16 million of that amount to boost hydraulic fracturing, a technique that boosts the productivity of wells.

North Dakota's use of CARES Act funds to address both orphan wells and unemployment is a "model solution," Kathleen Sgamma with the Denver-based Western Energy Alliance petroleum industry group said by email Thursday.

Many of the industry's troubles predate the pandemic. A decade of low natural gas prices caused a bust that left the Rocky Mountain region littered with thousands of idle coal-bed methane wells, many of them in northeastern Wyoming.