Grand Teton asks public for leads in search for missing man
MOOSE, Wyo. — Grand Teton National Park rangers are asking for public's help to find a man possibly missing on a hike since at least Thursday.

Cian McLaughlin, 27, didn't show up at his job Thursday and was reported missing late Saturday, park officials said in a statement.

Park workers found McLaughlin's vehicle at the Lupine Meadows trailhead Sunday and began a search on the ground and by air.

The trailhead is a backcountry access point near Jenny Lake in the park's southern end.

Where McLaughlin may have planned to hike wasn't known. He could have been in the Garnet Canyon, Surprise, Amphitheater, Delta, or Taggart Lakes area, park officials said.

Grand Teton officials asked anyone with potentially helpful information to call or text (888) 653-0009.

