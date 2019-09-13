JACKSON, Wyo. — A Wyoming national park has announced a partial road closure to protect a grizzly bear eating berries on the side of the road.
The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports that Grand Teton National Park officials closed the northern end of Moose-Wilson Road Friday.
Park officials say the northwest Wyoming road between Moose and Death Canyon is expected to be closed through the weekend.
Officials say the public can still access the Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve and the Death Canyon area by approaching from the south through the Granite Entrance Station.
Officials say they have plans to monitor the situation and make adjustments as necessary.