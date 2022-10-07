 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grand Teton installs signage to make biking easier on pathway

Pathway

New signs have been installed along the Grand Teton Pathway to assist bikers.

 J. Bonney, NPS

New signage has been installed at six biking hubs along the Grand Teton Pathway in Wyoming to improve recreationist’s experience and safety.

Biking is a popular sport in Grand Teton National Park and while the pathway has been enjoyed for several years, updates on pathway signs were necessary to meet the needs of increased visitation and the arrival of electric bikes.

New signs have been installed at these different hubs throughout the park: Gros Ventre roundabout, Blacktail Butte turnout, Dornans, Moose, Taggart Lake and Jenny Lake. Each sign includes a pathways map, biking regulations, safety messaging, and information like pathway mileage and grade. All hubs have a bench and bike racks except the Dornans hub, which has facilities nearby.

Updated signs are part of a park initiative to provide a safer and more accessible experience for those who use the 17 miles of pathways in Grand Teton.

“Biking is a great way to explore Grand Teton, and we want to encourage visitors and employees to get outdoors and have a safe and enjoyable experience while using the pathway,” said Chip Jenkins, superintendent of Grand Teton.

The Grand Teton Pathway runs from the south park boundary to Jenny Lake. Visitors on bikes, rollerblades/skates, and long/skateboards are welcome on the pathway.

