Grand Teton National Park acquires 35-acre inholding

Grand Teton National Park has acquired a 35-acre parcel of private land inside the southwest boundary, the National Park Service recently announced.

The newly protected parcel continues a nearly century-long vision and conservation effort to make Grand Teton whole.

The National Park Service and nonprofit group The Conservation Fund have worked in partnership over the last two decades to protect 140 acres to date in the southwestern corner of Grand Teton National Park. The latest acquisition marks the fourth such parcel purchased by the Park Service in cooperation with nonprofit and the Hauge, Laughlin and Resor families, utilizing funding from the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

The newly acquired land permanently protects unmarred scenic viewsheds in the foreground of the Teton Range, serves as an important corridor for wildlife including deer, elk, moose and bears, prevents development within park boundaries, and supports recreation opportunities for park visitors and the local community.

“Conservation like this doesn’t just happen,” said Dan Schlager, The Conservation Fund’s Wyoming state director. “The adage that it ‘takes a village’ is apt, for protection would not have been possible without the alignment and dedicated efforts from the National Park Service, funding from LWCF, and most importantly the families’ multi-generational commitment and united vision to keep beloved Grand Teton National Park intact. I’m grateful for their devotion to this outcome.”

The families said: “It continues to be our goal to see these inholdings become part of Grand Teton National Park. Originally there were six parcels, now there are only two remaining. This momentum makes us feel the end is within sight, and what once felt unachievable is coming to fruition.”

The Great American Outdoors Act guarantees the permanent full funding of the LWCF of up to $900 million a year provided by offshore energy royalties. LWCF funding enhances conservation and recreation opportunities in local communities and on public lands by acquiring lands and waters for the National Park System and providing matching grants to states and local governments for the acquisition and development of community-based public outdoor recreation areas and facilities.

On the 93rd anniversary of the establishment of Grand Teton National Park, this purchase carries on a tradition of conservation and stewardship which helped to establish the park.

