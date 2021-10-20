Grand Teton National Park already sets record for visits

Three months before the year is over, Grand Teton National Park has set a record for visitation.
Through September the northwest Wyoming park had hosted 3.493 million recreation visits. Previously, 2018 had the record for most recreation visits in a year with 3.491 million visits. Of the past nine months at the park, six have set records for visitation.
Some of the largest increases in recreation visits occurred during the shoulder season, including the months of March, April and May. Summer visitation (June, July and August) also increased with July 2021 recording the busiest month for recreation visits in Grand Teton’s history.
The park has also seen increases in trail use. During the 2021 summer, trail use increased approximately 29%, compared to 2019. Looking back five years ago, since 2017 trail use has increased about 49%.
“We are seeing changing patterns and behavior including more people in the backcountry and more visitors in the ‘shoulder season,’" said Chip Jenkins, Grand Teton superintendent, in a press release. "The park is studying changing visitation to gain a more detailed understanding of existing conditions and learning what issues may threaten a quality visitor experience. We are also learning from other parks, seeing what solutions are being tried and what issues they are solving. The visitor experience is a resource, just like moose or clean air, and it’s something we are actively working to preserve and protect.”
Grand Teton park staff continue to analyze data and studies conducted over the summer to better understand changing visitation trends in the park. Studies include visitor-use and experience studies at Colter Bay, Taggart and Lupine Meadows trailheads, which surveyed visitors to gain a better understanding of visitor demographics, expectations and more. Additionally, a parkwide visitor mobility study was conducted this summer to identify common visitor travel patterns and flow.