Grand Teton National Park already sets record for visits

Three months before the year is over, Grand Teton National Park has set a record for visitation.

Through September the northwest Wyoming park had hosted 3.493 million recreation visits. Previously, 2018 had the record for most recreation visits in a year with 3.491 million visits. Of the past nine months at the park, six have set records for visitation.

Some of the largest increases in recreation visits occurred during the shoulder season, including the months of March, April and May. Summer visitation (June, July and August) also increased with July 2021 recording the busiest month for recreation visits in Grand Teton’s history.

The park has also seen increases in trail use. During the 2021 summer, trail use increased approximately 29%, compared to 2019. Looking back five years ago, since 2017 trail use has increased about 49%.