Grand Teton National Park offerings to remain closed

JACKSON, Wyo. — Some lodges and other offerings at Grand Teton National Park are not expected to open for the summer season to combat the spread of the coronavirus, company officials said.

The Grand Teton Lodge Company announced Tuesday that Jenny Lake Lodge and Jackson Lake Lodge are not expected to open this year and many other facilities' opening dates have been postponed or canceled, the Jackson Hole News & Guide reported.

"Unfortunately this summer will look very different than in years past, and we share the disappointment of our guests and employees, but prioritizing their health and safety remains our top priority," company Vice President Alex Klein said. "For those who are not able to join us this year we hope to welcome you to the Tetons next summer."

The park remains closed to the public to discourage travel and tourism amid the pandemic. It is unclear when the park is expected to reopen.