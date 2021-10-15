Grand Teton National Park reports second busiest September

Although its neighbor to the north Yellowstone National park set another record for visitation last month, Grand Teton recorded only its second-busiest September.
The Wyoming-based park saw more than 570,000 visitors, down from 603,000 in 2020 – a record high for the month. Visitation was still 10% higher than in 2019.
Camping in the park increased 25% in September 2021 (74,348 overnight stays) compared to September 2019 (59,340 overnight stays). Backcountry camping increased 49% (7,229 backcountry camper nights) compared to 2019 (4,837 backcountry camper nights). Trail use in the park increased 30% compared to September 2019, on trails where use is counted.
Park staff are analyzing data and studies conducted over the summer to better understand changing visitation trends in Grand Teton, the Park Service announced. Historically, July and August have been the busiest months of the year but recent trends include increased visitation in the spring and fall.
Grand Teton park staff initiated several studies this summer regarding changing visitation, including visitor-use and experience studies at Colter Bay, Taggart and Lupine Meadows trailheads. These studies surveyed visitors in to gain a better understanding of visitor demographics, visitor expectations and more.
Researchers also placed a variety of vehicle movement monitoring equipment in the park through mid-August.
Visitor services at Grand Teton National Park and the John D. Rockefeller, Jr. Memorial Parkway are limited this time of year, as most facilities close each winter. Closing dates for seasonally operated facilities can be online found at www.nps.gov/grte/planyourvisit/hours.htm. The Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center will remain open through Oct. 31, which is also the final day the Teton Park Road and Moose-Wilson Road are open to vehicle traffic for the season. Beginning Nov. 1, visitors may walk or bike on these roads, as conditions allow, until the status changes to over-snow access.