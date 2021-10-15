Grand Teton National Park reports second busiest September

Visitor services at Grand Teton National Park and the John D. Rockefeller, Jr. Memorial Parkway are limited this time of year, as most facilities close each winter. Closing dates for seasonally operated facilities can be online found at www.nps.gov/grte/planyourvisit/hours.htm. The Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center will remain open through Oct. 31, which is also the final day the Teton Park Road and Moose-Wilson Road are open to vehicle traffic for the season. Beginning Nov. 1, visitors may walk or bike on these roads, as conditions allow, until the status changes to over-snow access.