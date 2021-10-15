Grand Teton rangers wearing body cams again

Grand Teton National Park law enforcement rangers have reinstituted the use of body cameras.

The cameras were announced by the park's staff on Friday saying it is part of a "National Park Service-wide initiative to meet the professional standards of modern policing.

“The use of body-worn cameras by our law enforcement rangers demonstrates our commitment to responsible public service and brings our Grand Teton National Park law enforcement program in line with local law enforcement agencies who are currently using body-worn cameras,” said Chief Ranger Erika Jostad.

Only commissioned law enforcement rangers will use body cams and only to gather information during law enforcement contacts to enhance accountability and transparency, collect evidence and document law enforcement actions, the park said. Cameras will not be activated during informational conversations with park visitors.

Park management discontinued the previous use of body-worn cameras by Grand Teton National Park rangers in 2018 due to significant issues with data storage and aging equipment. Modern equipment and methods of use have addressed those previous issues. The program was reinstituted on Oct. 1.

In next-door neighbor Yellowstone National Park, 90% of commissioned law enforcement rangers and field staff already wear body cams, according to the agency. All supervisors will be issued them in the coming weeks.

