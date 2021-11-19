Grand Teton records second busiest October

Grand Teton National Park had its second busiest October on record, according to visitation statistics.

The park hosted an estimated 245,834 recreation visits, a 32% increase from October 2019 and a 30% decrease from last October.

From January to October 2021, there was a 7% increase in recreation visits compared to the entire year of 2018, which previously hosted the park’s highest amount of recreation visits on record – 3.49 million people.

Camping, backcountry camping, and trail use – on trails that use is counted – in the park all increased in October 2021 compared to October 2019.

Park staff are analyzing data and studies conducted over the summer to better understand changing visitation trends and to identify issues and opportunities. More information on those trends and issues will be shared in the coming months.

Visitor services at Grand Teton National Park and the John D. Rockefeller, Jr. Memorial Parkway are limited this time of year as most facilities close each winter. In addition, some park roads are closed during winter. Visit Grand Teton’s Park Roads webpage to check the status of park roads.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0