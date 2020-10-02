Grant provides final funding boost for new visitor center at Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument

The total price of the 10,600-square-foot center was last estimated at $11.4 million. The building will include environmental controls, a contemporary design to blend with the surrounding landscape, large windows and a roof terrace providing an elevated view of the battlefield.

“The new facility will improve interpretive and educational programming and honor the longstanding relationship among the National Park Service and tribes historically associated with the site,” said Wayne Challoner, Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument superintendent, in the press release. “Tribal input was a critical component in the overall planning process, which began nearly a decade ago, and will continue to play a significant role as we construct the visitor center, focus next on completing the curation facility and all the artifacts are returned.”

The current visitor center is at risk for flooding and does not have appropriate fire suppression to meet curatorial standards for sensitive artifacts. Because of that, in 2011 relics stored at the center were moved to the Western Archaeological and Conservation Center in Tucson.

A separate curation facility has been proposed to store the 149,000 artifacts at the battlefield, such as documents and uniforms. Planning to complete the building continues as the Park Service works to secure funding.