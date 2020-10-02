Grant provides final funding boost for new visitor center at Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument

Thanks to a donation of $4.5 million, the National Park Service has enough money to begin construction of a new visitor center at the Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument.
The grant from the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust was announced in a joint press release on Thursday. The National Park Foundation, National Park Service, and Friends of the Little Bighorn Battlefield have also been involved in securing funding for the project.
“Thanks to the collaboration of numerous stakeholders, visitors will engage on an even deeper level with one of the most decisive battles in American history,” said Will Shafroth, National Park Foundation president and CEO, in the press release. “We look forward to continuing to work with national, state, local, and tribal partners on this important project.”
Completion of the new center is projected for June 25-26, 2026. That’s the 150th anniversary of the 1876 Battle of the Little Bighorn between the U.S. 7th Cavalry and their Crow scouts and Lakota and Cheyenne warriors.
“This is a significant site in American history with an amazing story to tell,” said Walter Panzirer, a Helmsley trustee, in the press release. “The new visitor center will preserve, protect, memorialize, and interpret the cultural and natural resources of the park, including the landscape and the park’s world-class artifact and document collection for future generations.”
The total price of the 10,600-square-foot center was last estimated at $11.4 million. The building will include environmental controls, a contemporary design to blend with the surrounding landscape, large windows and a roof terrace providing an elevated view of the battlefield.
“The new facility will improve interpretive and educational programming and honor the longstanding relationship among the National Park Service and tribes historically associated with the site,” said Wayne Challoner, Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument superintendent, in the press release. “Tribal input was a critical component in the overall planning process, which began nearly a decade ago, and will continue to play a significant role as we construct the visitor center, focus next on completing the curation facility and all the artifacts are returned.”
The current visitor center is at risk for flooding and does not have appropriate fire suppression to meet curatorial standards for sensitive artifacts. Because of that, in 2011 relics stored at the center were moved to the Western Archaeological and Conservation Center in Tucson.
A separate curation facility has been proposed to store the 149,000 artifacts at the battlefield, such as documents and uniforms. Planning to complete the building continues as the Park Service works to secure funding.
As Challoner noted, the process to design, fund and eventually build a new visitor center has taken years. The first museum and visitor center was built in 1952. In 1986 the Park Service noted that a larger facility was needed, but it wasn’t until 2014 that a public planning process began. Last year, the National Park Service approved the final plan which calls for the new center to be built atop the same site. Construction may not begin until 2022.
In 2019 more than 241,000 people visited the 765-acre park located in south-central Montana near Crow Agency, just off Interstate 90. It’s estimated those visitors generated $14.4 million in spending, supported 220 jobs, and resulted in $18.9 million in local economic impact.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!