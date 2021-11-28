Grants support history, humanities at Virginia City, University of Montana

In 1870, teenager Sarah Gammon set off in a covered wagon for the nearly 2,000 mile trip from Knoxville, Tennessee, to the booming western mining town of Virginia City.
Orphaned by slavery, her journey was at the request of John Murphy, who during the Civil War had commanded Black infantry troops. Gammon had been hired as a nanny to Murphy’s two foster children.
Although Murphy’s time in Montana was short, Gammon became one of the most well-known and successful Black businesswomen of her time, owning a public utility — Virginia City’s water company. She is now best known as Sarah Bickford, the last name of her second husband.
Virginia City
A recently awarded National Endowment for the Humanities American Rescue Plan Humanities Organizations grant will help fund further research on people like Bickford and other African Americans tied to Montana’s history.
“The effort is to really fill out the story as best we can and have a plan for how to talk about it,” said Chere Jiusto, executive director of Preserve Montana, who is on the consulting team for the project.
The $191,488 grant to the Montana Heritage Commission will help stabilize the cultural organization and support its continued work after the pandemic setbacks last year, Jiusto added.
The project will “support MHC staff and several notable scholars, to document the heritage of African American settlers in Virginia City’s gold mining past, work to preserve three residences and buildings that reflect their history and share the stories of these African American pioneers with the public,” according to a Montana Heritage Commission press release. “These properties were home to enterprising Black women — Sarah Bickford and sisters Minerva and Parthenia Coggswell, along with freighter Jack Taylor.
“The African American properties in Virginia City are rare places where the lives of Black settlers are reflected on our early gold mining frontiers,” said Elijah Allen, executive director of the commission. “In Virginia City, we are fortunate to have three properties where visitors can visit and imagine what life was like for Montana’s Black pioneers, just after the Civil War, in the earliest mining districts."
Allen added that he is especially interested in shining a brighter light on the first female Black entrepreneurs in Montana while “also learning the many hardships that she and others had to overcome in the 1860s.”
Buildings
Two of the buildings are log cabins built in the 1860s and later joined with a false front. Minerva Coggswell acquired the property, according to her will, “by her own hard labor.”
She and her sister, Parthenia Sneed, took in laundry, ran a restaurant, and by 1880 kept boarders like Kentucky-born African-American Jack Taylor.
Taylor served in the Union army as a stable hand during the Civil War and came to Virginia City in 1866 as a freight hauler. He accumulated enough wealth to buy 160 acres nearby, where he raised and sold cattle. When Coggswell died in 1894 he purchased the Virginia City cabins. Then Bickford acquired them after he died.
“The history of the house is really important because it shows how they arrived, found a way to make a living and become a part of the community,” Jiusto said.
Another of the structures is known as the Hangman’s Building, the place where vigilantes hung five outlaws in 1864 and which Bickford later bought as her water utility’s headquarters.
Jiusto said the Virginia City work will provide interpretation showing how the town’s Black people were representative of others across the mining West. Unfortunately, she noted, little is left of those other communities, whereas Virginia City has a wealth of preserved structures.
“It’s really a long-needed effort with such a rare setting for properties,” Jiusto said.
The two-year project will begin this fall and continue through 2023, according to MHC. The work will include preservation and interpretation of the properties, artifacts, the restoration of a heritage garden restoration and a new virtual mobile app tour and online exhibits. The garden will reflect what people were growing back then, Jiusto said.
In a 2014 article, University of Oregon history professor Kingston Heath said the cabins, “owned and occupied by multiple generations of African American pioneers, can better tell the story of perseverance, family and community bonds, and entrepreneurship among people of color in this gold mining town.” He added the buildings are “significant because of how they were used and by whom rather than their architectural fabric.”
The research will help provide recognition to African Americans, minority citizens that historian Ellen Baumler said often went unacknowledged for their “indelible marks on our history.”
Like in other parts of the United States, however, Blacks in Montana faced prejudice and discrimination. They were excluded from businesses and often confined to menial labor. That resulted in tight-knit Black communities exemplified by the Virginia City pioneers.
Others
The National Endowment for the Humanities received 937 eligible applications and was able to fund 292 organizations impacted by the coronavirus pandemic through its program that dispersed $87.8 million. One portion of the program awarded funds to state humanities organizations. Under this, Humanities Montana received $626,658 while Wyoming received $591,737.
The grants were aimed at “cultural and educational institutions to help them recover from the economic impact of the pandemic, retain and rehire workers, and reopen sites, facilities and programs,” according to NEH’s website.
The other two grant recipients in Montana were: the Crow Language Consortium for the production of two books on Crow history and three humanities projects at the University of Montana.
UM grant
The $499,000 grant to the University of Montana will “support programming, classes and scholarship in history, literature, anthropology and Native American Studies within UM’s College of Humanities and Sciences,” according to UM.
“For us in the Humanities this is a VERY big deal,” Tobin Miller Shearer, UM professor of history and African-American Studies and UM’s Humanities Institute, wrote in an email. “Normally, if we're really, really, lucky, we might get a grant in the range of $30K-$50K. This is several orders of magnitude larger.”
The money will be used to make the humanities public with a speakers’ series, films and a new website examining racial justice, death in the time of COVID, indigenous knowledge and several other areas, Shearer said.
He explained the grant money is “less focused on creating new knowledge through research and more focused on disseminating and interpreting existing knowledge to the public. Our goal is to provide Montana residents with the knowledge and frameworks for understanding issues of racial justice, death in the time of COVID, indigenous knowledge and several other key areas.”
UM said the funding will also support a “postdoctoral fellowship, a summer course for high school students interested in the humanities and additional funding for graduate student research, program backing and student scholarships.”
Gillian Glaes, program director for UM’s Humanities Institute and visiting associate professor of history, called the grant “a game changer” when it comes to support for faculty, students and programs that will allow for innovative work.