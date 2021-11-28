Grants support history, humanities at Virginia City, University of Montana

She and her sister, Parthenia Sneed, took in laundry, ran a restaurant, and by 1880 kept boarders like Kentucky-born African-American Jack Taylor.

Taylor served in the Union army as a stable hand during the Civil War and came to Virginia City in 1866 as a freight hauler. He accumulated enough wealth to buy 160 acres nearby, where he raised and sold cattle. When Coggswell died in 1894 he purchased the Virginia City cabins. Then Bickford acquired them after he died.

“The history of the house is really important because it shows how they arrived, found a way to make a living and become a part of the community,” Jiusto said.

Another of the structures is known as the Hangman’s Building, the place where vigilantes hung five outlaws in 1864 and which Bickford later bought as her water utility’s headquarters.

Jiusto said the Virginia City work will provide interpretation showing how the town’s Black people were representative of others across the mining West. Unfortunately, she noted, little is left of those other communities, whereas Virginia City has a wealth of preserved structures.

“It’s really a long-needed effort with such a rare setting for properties,” Jiusto said.