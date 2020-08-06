Graybill floats plan for land access disputes

In Montana, the nonprofit Public Land/Water Access Association is often seen as the go-to group for anyone encountering a locked gate across a public road, or a landowner trying to cut off access to a stream that runs through their property.

Currently, the organization is appealing a ruling from a Fergus County district judge in 2019 that upheld the closure of a road on private property that leads to a Bureau of Land Management parcel popular with hunters. PLWA has spent more than half a million dollars on the Mabee Road access dispute, said executive director Paul Burdett.

PLWA vice president John Gibson, who served as president of the association for 20 years, said he’s encountered reluctance from county officials to take a stand on access disputes, particularly in less populous counties where those in conflict are more likely to be neighbors. Gison thinks a dedicated attorney in Helena would help.

“If it was a government agency doing their job, then it wouldn’t be costing us,” Gibson said.

Gibson is a Graybill campaign donor.