Graybill, Knudsen look to square off in November for attorney general

“And that’s the message I see in the results right now,” Graybill said.

Dudik and Bennion did not return requests for comment.

Knudsen was elected Roosevelt County attorney in 2018 after serving two terms as speaker of the Montana House. He served a total of four terms as a state representative and worked throughout his legislative career in private practice, both at a law firm in Plentywood and his own firm in Culbertson. He has practiced law for 12 years.

Bennion has worked in the Montana Department of Justice under Attorney General Tim Fox since 2013, currently overseeing the legal services division. The other half of his 15 years in law was spent as in-house counsel for the Montana Chamber of Commerce, plus one year clerking for a state district judge in Billings.