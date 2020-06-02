Graybill, Knudsen look to square off in November for attorney general

Republican Austin Knudsen and Democrat Raph Graybill are thanking their supporters and looking ahead to November when they'll square off in the attorney general's race.
Knudsen led the two-way Republican primary 60% to 40%, with roughly 116,000 votes to Jon Bennion’s approximately 78,000. Wednesday morning's results were unofficial.
For the Democrats, Graybill showed roughly 80,000 votes to Kimberly Dudik’s approximately 60,000, or roughly 57% of the vote to 43%.
Roy Davis, the lone Green Party candidate, had 748 votes.
Speaking shortly after 9 p.m., Knudsen said he was “cautiously optimistic.” Knudsen, who was in Yellowstone County for the night, said he thought his tough-on-crime message was resonating with voters. He's touted his time as Roosevelt County attorney on the campaign trail.
“You talk about the meth problem in Montana, everyone has a connection,” he said. “And I think they’re ready for someone who’s actually dealt with this on a firsthand basis,” he added.
Graybill said he’d focused his campaign messaging on arguing that the attorney general could be a “counterbalance on behalf of ordinary people in a legal system that is so often stacked against them,” including on health coverage and access to public lands.
“And that’s the message I see in the results right now,” Graybill said.
Dudik and Bennion did not return requests for comment.
Knudsen was elected Roosevelt County attorney in 2018 after serving two terms as speaker of the Montana House. He served a total of four terms as a state representative and worked throughout his legislative career in private practice, both at a law firm in Plentywood and his own firm in Culbertson. He has practiced law for 12 years.
Bennion has worked in the Montana Department of Justice under Attorney General Tim Fox since 2013, currently overseeing the legal services division. The other half of his 15 years in law was spent as in-house counsel for the Montana Chamber of Commerce, plus one year clerking for a state district judge in Billings.
Graybill works as chief legal counsel for Gov. Steve Bullock, a job he began in August 2017. Before that he clerked at the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for one year and practiced law in Seattle for 10 months. The Montana Commissioner of Political Practices found he was qualified for the ballot and that his legal experience met the five years active practice threshold, after a backer of Graybill’s primary opponent asked for a ruling.
Dudik worked as a nurse before turning to law, which she has practiced for 16 years. Dudik has worked as a prosecutor in the Gallatin County Attorney’s Office and in then-Attorney General Steve Bullock’s office, and in private practice in Missoula. She is currently serving her fourth term in the Montana House of Representatives.
Davis has worked in law for 24 years in private practice in Helena, mostly for his own firm. Before that he worked as a police officer in Helena for five and a half years.
Graybill led the field in fundraising, with $313,503 as of May 22, the Montana Free Press has reported. Dudik was next at $234,867, although nearly $97,000 of that was self-financed, the online news site reported. Bennion raised $223,804 and Knudsen raised $165,395 with roughly $7,000 of that self-financed, according to Montana Free Press reports.
