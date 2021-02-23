Great Falls courting a medical school

"There is going to be a huge shortage of positions coming forward and the market is more and more competitive all the time," Dolan said. "In order to get enough physicians in the state, we think we need to expose more medical students to the state."

Montana's total number of active physicians in the state as of 2018 ranked it 30th in the country, with 247.1 physicians per 100,000 people, according to a 2019 report from the Association of American Medical Colleges.

Touro College would be located on land adjacent to Benefis and would function independently of the hospital. Upperclassmembers would be able to use Benefis as a site for clinical rotations, and hospital staff may be hired as school instructors for the first few years, Dolan said.

Touro operates both college and university systems, including allopathic and osteopathic schools. It operates one allopathic and four osteopathic schools across the country.

The school in Great Falls would be an osteopathic school, which will educate primary care physicians like family medicine doctors, internal medicine doctors and pediatricians.

Dolan calls the shortage of primary care physicians "dire."