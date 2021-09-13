Great Falls High School moves online after COVID-19 outbreak

GREAT FALLS — About 1,500 students at Great Falls High School will begin remote learning Tuesday and through the rest of the week because of an increase in COVID-19 cases among students and staff, Great Falls Public Schools said Monday.

More than 35 people have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said. Classes will return to a normal schedule on Monday, Sept. 20.

“This will allow for the quarantine or isolation times of staff and students to lapse and for our sanitation teams to do the necessary deep cleaning and air exchange of the entire school,” school officials said in a statement.

Over 40 classrooms will need to be disinfected, and that work has begun, officials said.

Student athletic activities will continue this week as scheduled, but students and coaches will be required to wear masks when they are unable to be socially distanced. Spectators are being asked to wear masks at all Great Falls High athletic events this week.

Several other schools around the state have moved to remote instruction due to COVID-19 outbreaks during the first weeks of classes.